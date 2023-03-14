EUREKA — Randy D. Schertz, 73, of Eureka, a beloved husband, father and family man, musician, and entrepreneur, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Born and raised in Eureka by Tony and Henrietta (Goebel) Ritchie he was the middle of three close-knit brothers. He is preceded in death by his older brother Craig, and survived by his younger brother Brian. Randy studied music at Illinois State University until he was drafted into the US Army during Vietnam. Just before leaving for his tour, he married his soulmate and high school sweetheart, Judy.

As a successful entrepreneur, his life's work was bringing music to others. Randy enjoyed fishing, boating, playing guitar and gardening. He was a strong patriot and held nothing more closely than family. Randy never passed up a Saturday night round of his favorite card game "feather."

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 53 years; their four children: Christie (Jonathan) Ray of Maryland, Andrew (Natasha) Schertz of Eureka, Timothy Schertz of California, Libby (Corey) Aeschleman of Central Illinois; and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Dale Schertz of Eureka.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life during a visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., and a funeral service on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., both at the Eureka Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this special organization in Randy's memory. https://wesavelives.bethematch.org/participant/Randy-Schertz-Memorial.

Online condolences can be sent to his family at argoruestmanharris.com.