Sept. 5, 1965 - August 1, 2022

LEXINGTON — Randy D. Jacobs, 56, of Lexington, IL, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at home with his family.

Services will be held at the Lexington Community Center, 207 W Main Street. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. His funeral will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jason Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Lexington Public Library, The Lexington Community Center, or the Lexington Fire & Ambulance.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL, is assisting the family with services.

Randy was born September 5, 1965, in Bloomington, IL, the son of D. Duane and Charlene Jacobs. He married his high school sweetheart, Amy Payne on August 13, 1988, in Bloomington, IL.

She survives along with their three sons: Grant Jacobs of Sullivan, IN, Nate Jacobs of Memphis, TN, and Carter Jacobs of Lexington; his mother, Charlene Jacobs of Lexington; his in-laws, Jere and Virginia Payne of Lexington; his sister, Karen (Kevin) Edwards of Lexington; his brother-in-law, Gary Beier of Normal; his sister-in-law, Kellie (Dave) Duzan of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Donna Beier.

Randy graduated from Lexington High School in 1983, and the University of Illinois in 1987, with a degree in Agricultural Business. Upon graduation, he began his banking career with The Lexington Bank. In 1995, Randy joined his father-in-law at Payne Insurance Agency and eventually purchased the business. Throughout his insurance career, Randy served on several boards of directors including the Farm Agents Council, Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois, and earned his Certified Insurance Counselor designation.

Randy enjoyed serving his community through the Lexington Jaycees, the Smith Library Board, the Community Center Board, and the LEAF Board. Randy attended Eastview Christian Church. Randy's greatest joy was his family. "The Boys" provided him with many years of sports memories and he never missed a game. He loved reading, travelling, and spending time with family and friends.

"We love you and we'll take it from here..." - Amy and The Boys.