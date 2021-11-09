LEROY — Randy Brunson, 65, of LeRoy passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at LeRoy Christian Church. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Inurnment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL.

Randy was born August 16, 1956, in Bloomington, IL, to Elvin Glen and Deloris Ann (Mears) Brunson. He is survived by his sisters: Marlisa (Steve) Dietsch, Heyworth, IL, and Tammy (Gary) Tipsord; as well as a long time friend, Elda Lowe; and her two children: Jessica and Josh Lowe, who is thought of as his own. Also Josh and JoAnna Mullis, who Randy considered as part of his family. He is preceded in death by his mother.

He was a life long Cubs fan. He enjoyed watching the Bears and Cowboys, playing golf, and fishing every chance he got. He enjoyed his daily drive around town. He knew no strangers.

Randy worked for the city of LeRoy, for over 20 years. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.

Memorials or donations to LeRoy ambulance or St. Jude.

