EL PASO — Randy "Baldy" Kleen, 61, of El Paso, IL, died at 3:49 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the El Paso V.F.W. Post #6026, 99 W. Main St., El Paso, IL. Memorials may be made to the El Paso Emergency Squad or St. Jude Midwest affiliate, Peoria.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Randy was born May 30, 1960, in Streator, IL the son of Garmer "Baldy" and Alda (Nauman) Kleen.

Surviving are his brothers and sisters: Greg (Susan) Kleen of El Paso, Janet Torres of Minonk, Kathy (Ron Knack) Kleen of Graymont, and Dennis Kleen of Minonk; eight nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.