EL PASO — Randy "Baldy" Kleen, 61, of El Paso, IL, died at 3:49 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: the El Paso Emergency Squad, or St. Jude Midwest affiliate, Peoria.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Randy was born May 30, 1960, in Streator, IL, the son of Garmer "Baldy" and Alda Nauman Kleen.

Surviving are his brothers and sisters: Greg (Susan) Kleen of El Paso, Janet Torres of Minonk, Kathy (Ron Knack) Kleen of Graymont, and Dennis Kleen of Minonk; eight nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy was a graduate of Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School. He owned and operated Kleen Construction. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and liked playing Euchre and Pinochle. Randy enjoyed socializing with his friends. His family would like to thank the El Paso Emergency Squad, for their care of Randy.