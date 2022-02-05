 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randall "Randy" Adkins

  • 0
Randall "Randy" Adkins

BLOOMINGTON — Randall "Randy" Adkins, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Friday February 4, 2022, at 9:49 AM at his home.

Visitation will be held on Friday February 11, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. with a Memorial Service to follow. Reverend Trey Haddon will officiate. Inurnment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington, at a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Randy was born in Bloomington on May 9, 1938, to Clarence and Dorothy Gunn Adkins. He married Janet Bower on October 13, 1957, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by his two daughters: Pam (Tim) Alexander of Bloomingdale, IL, and Debbie (Barry) Cliff of Dunedin, FL; as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Randy retired in 2001 from Nestle-Beich Candy Company. He was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. He was a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite, a 43-year member of the American Passion Play, and an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star.

Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News