BLOOMINGTON — Randall "Randy" Adkins, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Friday February 4, 2022, at 9:49 AM at his home.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 11, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. with a Memorial Service to follow. Reverend Trey Haddon will officiate. Inurnment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington, at a later date.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.
Randy was born in Bloomington on May 9, 1938, to Clarence and Dorothy Gunn Adkins. He married Janet Bower on October 13, 1957, in Bloomington. She survives.
He is also survived by his two daughters: Pam (Tim) Alexander of Bloomingdale, IL, and Debbie (Barry) Cliff of Dunedin, FL; as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Randy retired in 2001 from Nestle-Beich Candy Company. He was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. He was a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite, a 43-year member of the American Passion Play, and an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
