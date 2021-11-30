LEXINGTON — Randall Lynn "Ralph" Leake, 60, of Lexington, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, after a short battle with esophageal cancer.

Cremation rites were accorded by Calvert-Johnson and Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington. Close friends and family are invited to a visitation at the memorial home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021. A memorial service will start at 11:00 a.m. at the memorial home. Burial of cremains will follow at Lexington Cemetery.

Ralph asked that memorials be made to OSF Healthcare Foundation - St. Joseph Medical Center, because of the outstanding care he received from his ICU nurses.

Ralph was born in Bloomington, IL, on August 8, 1961, a son of William "Bumps" Leake and Jean Ashley Leake. He is survived by his mother, Jean Leake, Lexington; brothers: Greg (Janet) Leake, Lexington, David (Lori) Leake, Lexington; sisters: Kathy Stephey, Bloomington, Cheryl (Tom) McCambridge, Bloomington, Kim (Jay) Mohr, Platte City, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Stephey.

Ralph was a 1979, graduate of Lexington High School. He worked in the seed industry for 25 years, starting with Cargill Seeds in 1996 and finishing with Remington Seeds.

Ralph lived life to the fullest. He was an avid fan of Lexington Minutemen sports, especially when his nieces and nephews were participating, Illinois Wesleyan basketball and stock car racing. He actively pursued golf and tennis. He enjoyed his scratch off lottery tickets, always in the hope of winning it big. Ralph was a frequent visitor to the Beef House and Busy Corner restaurants. He enjoyed the tradition of weekly Saturday breakfasts with his buddies and would often bring sweet treats home to his folks. Ralph was always ready for a game of Pitch and had fun playing poker with his friends.

Ralph was a loving son, cherished brother, treasured uncle and loyal friend. He was admired for his work ethic, the way he treated people and how he lived his life. We will miss you Ralphie.