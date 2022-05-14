Jan. 20, 1974 - May 12, 2022

EL PASO — Randall L. "Randy" Hill, 48, of El Paso, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home.

His funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Harvest Fellowship Church in El Paso with Pastor Scott Mool officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the church.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso immediately following services. Memorials may be given to the family. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is handling arrangements.

Randy was born on January 20, 1974, in Watseka, a son to Richard and Merry Johnston Hill. He married Natasha Xanders in El Paso on October 20, 2001. She survives.

Also surviving are his three sons: Xanders, William, and Braedyn Hill, all El Paso; his father, Richard Hill; brother, Rod (Brenda) Hill, Tenn.; sister, Kathy (Tommy) Hill-Braves, Watseka; paternal grandmother, Mary Hill.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and one nephew.

Randy was a member at Harvest Fellowship Church. He graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and worked there following in IT Administration.