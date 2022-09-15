Jan. 29, 1929 - Sept. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ramona Hiser Preston, 93, of Bloomington, passed away September 13, 2022. She was born January 29, 1929, in Colfax, IL, to Bernie and Sara (Burk) Hiser and graduated from Colfax High School.

Following graduation, Ramona went on to have a lengthy career with State Farm. She served for nearly 43-and-a-half years in various positions and during her time was in the Home Office, Mountain States Office, and Illinois Regional Office. In her free time, Ramona rode her motorcycle in the Christian Motorcyclists Association. She loved horses, cats, dogs, and most of all her family.

Ramona is survived by her daughter, Debra Preston of Sterling, CO; granddaughter, Tara Preston of Sterling, CO; great-grandson, Donovan Heit of Denver, CO; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in passing by her parents: Bernie and Sara Hiser; two brothers; and four sisters.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Entombment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The McLean County Humane Society.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.