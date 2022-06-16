October 20, 1940 - June 10, 2022

NORMAL — Ralston Scott Jones, of Normal, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022. Ralston was husband to his wife Hiroko, and father to his sons, Kevin and Brian. Ralston Scott Jones was an Artist.

He was born on October 20, 1940 in Sandwich, IL, the son of Winston Homer and Mariemma Nan Jones. He spent most of his childhood in and around St.Louis, MO, where he grew up with his twin brother Winston, sister Zoe, and brother Tom.

Ralston was a well respected and talented illustrator and painter. He was a member of the Art Circle of Bloomington/Normal as well as a 2nd Presbyterian Church.

Ralston loved life and people. And that was reflected in his art. He had an innate ability to become instant friends with a stranger and leave them wanting more and inevitably laughing.

This love of life and people was behind Ralston's decision to donate his remains to Science Care.