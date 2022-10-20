Ralph Thomas Wherry

Sept. 4, 1945 - Oct. 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ralph Thomas "Tom" Wherry, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Tom was born September 4, 1945 in Elgin, IL, the son of Gerald Dean and Jennie Marcella (Braden) Wherry. He married Lila Lea Jones September 1, 1966, in Springfield, IL. They were married for 44 years. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2010.

He was survived by two children: Marlo Bewsey and Brett (Lucretia) Wherry; three grandchildren: Kyle (Emma) Penn, Caleb Wherry and Cooper Wherry; brother, Jerry Wherry; half-brother, Gary Wherry and step-brother, Mike Alcorn. He also leaves behind his life partner of the last 11 years, Beverly Poole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Joyce (Floyd) Lovins.

Tom was owner of Heritage Machine & Welding Inc. that he started with his partner in 1982.

He was proud to have served in the US Marine Corps, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged as Sergeant E-5 .

Tom loved spending time with family and friends, and he liked to entertain and travel as well as many hobbies and passions over the years.

A visitation will be from 10:00 - 12:00 noon Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, followed by a funeral at noon Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.