June 11, 1941 - March 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ralph R. Hafley of Bloomington, IL, and River Falls, AL, passed from this world at Baptist Hospital, Pensacola, FL, on March 17, 2023.

He was born in Bloomington, IL, June 11, 1941, to Richard and Florence Meridith Hafley. He lived in McLean, IL, until his marriage to Emogene "Jean" Evans on July 15, 1961.

He is survived by his wife Jean and children: Rick (Judy) Hafley, Dianne "Dee Dee" Hafley of Bloomington, IL, and Michelle "Chelle" (Jeff) Rich of Andalusia, AL; grandchildren: Ryan (Heather) Hafley, Danny and Jeremy Hafley, Dillon Overman and Brittany (Will) Wilder; great-grandchildren: Audrey and Charlie Hafley, Jax Overman and Wynonna Wilder; and his best four-footed friend, Casey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.W. Hafley; and sister, Mary Cummins.

Ralph worked as a mechanic, crane operator and truck driver for many years. He retired from R R Hafley Crane Service in 2006. Ralph loved talking to people and telling jokes. He enjoyed spending time with his antique trucks, his winter home in Alabama, and having coffee with his many friends.

There will be a celebration of life for Ralph, Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the VFW in Bloomington.