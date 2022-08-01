BLOOMINGTON — Ralph Lawrence Rossman, 101, of Bloomington, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Normal. The Rossman "Great 8" are together in God's Holy Kingdom. Survived by his loving wife, Bernadette Adams of 66 years; his two daughters: Cynthia Ingram (Rick) and Theresa Weldy (Bruce); four grandchildren: Rich, Christine, Olivia, Kara; and one great-grandchild on the way. Preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence Rossman and Anna Noe; three brothers: Joe, Walter and Wilber; four sisters: Hilda, Esther, Marie, Lucille; and one granddaughter, Marisa Marie Weldy.

He was considered one of the GOATs, "Greatest of All Time," by all who knew him. Ralph never met a stranger. He loved and served Saint Patrick's Catholic Church of Minonk and Epiphany Catholic Church of Normal as an usher, alter server and served as the numbers man on Monday morning count. He was a WWII Veteran and awarded the Purple Heart, life member of the American Legion, life member of Disabled American Veterans and Knights of Columbus Grand Knight. He retired from the US Postal Service and Minonk State Bank. He was extremely loyal and passionate about family, his Cursillo Brothers, the Chicago Cubs, golf and ice cream. A game of bingo always brought a win and a smile to his face. He loved his country and our Lord Jesus Christ. Heaven has welcomed a true hero in all aspects of his earthly life. We love you as a husband, father and grandfather. Cheers to a life well lived!