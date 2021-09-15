DELAVAN — Surrounded by his family, Ralph L. Steiger, 85, of Delavan, passed away and met his Lord at 2:08 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Hopedale Nursing Home.

He was born March 5, 1936 in Delavan to Howard and Opal (Barbee) Steiger. He married Evelyn M. Martin on August 25, 1957 in Hopedale, and she passed away April 11, 2015.

Surviving are one son, Gary (Traci) Steiger of Delavan; one daughter, Sandy (Matt) Alexander of Nokomis, FL; significant other, Paula Davis of Hopedale; five grandchildren: Cassi, Madison, Riley, Christopher (Sarah), and Adrianne; two sisters: Ruth Rogers of Elizabeth, NC, and Linda (Arlis) Springer of Delavan. Also surviving is his church family who meant so much to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Ralph graduated from Delavan High School and later attended Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington. He farmed in the Delavan area all of his life.

He was an active member of the Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale. He was a Cornbelt Board Member for 20 years, Mennonite Sale Board for many years, Delavan Ambulance Board, and Tazewell County Farm Bureau.

Ralph loved fishing and traveling.

A private service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Living Hope Community Church, 326 NW Jefferson St., Hopedale, IL 61747.

