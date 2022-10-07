Aug. 28, 1942 - Oct. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ralph H. Link, 80 of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAV Disabled American Veterans, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or CBTF Children's Brain Tumor Foundation.

He was born August 28, 1942 in Carlinville, IL, son of Michael and Lola (Boehm) Link. He married Jane Marie Deibert on December 15, 1962 in Pottsville, PA.

Surviving are his wife, Jane, Bloomington; two children: Michael Link and Heidi (Thomas) Bates, both of Normal; four grandchildren: Chelsea (David) Heitz, Haley (Christian) Rasmussen and Lindsey and Dalton Bates; also surviving are two great-grandchildren: Freyja and Odin Heitz; one brother, Mike (Becky) Link, Bethalto; and two sisters: Carol (Chuck) Roper, Litchfield and Janet Caulk, West Palm Beach, FL.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Dawn Link and one brother-in-law, Ed Caulk.

Ralph was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran, having served as a Flight Engineer. His love for flying continued after serving his eight years in the military and Ralph flew for over 40 years as a pilot for FS/Growmark and Country Financial before retiring.

Ralph loved anything fast and a close second behind airplanes were his motorcycles. If you couldn't find Ralph in a plane or on a motorcycle, then one would know to look for him on the golf course, in his woodworking shop, in his vegetable garden or in the garage restoring his International/Cub Cadet tractors. Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends when he was not busy working on his hobbies. He made sure to cap each evening relaxing with a cigar and a Jack Daniels.