NORMAL — Ralph C. Pollpeter, 91, of Normal, IL, (formerly of Lockport) passed away at 10:32 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Bloomington.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Ellwood. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or The Community Foundation of Burke County, PO Box 1156, Morganton, NC, 28680, with a designation to the Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship.

Ralph was born May 4, 1930, in West Point, IA, the son of the late August and Wilhemina Lohman Pollpeter. He married Mary Lou Humphreys on August 12, 1959; she preceded him in death on March 26, 2021.

Surviving are five children: Dr. Joseph Pollpeter (Susan) of Marshalltown, IA, David Pollpeter (Susan) of Morganton, NC, Judy Jiles (Dean) of Normal, IL, Sandy Mollberg (Brian) of Cudahy, WI, and James Pollpeter (Wanida) of Palatine, IL; eight cherished granddaughters; one step-grandson; four great-grandchildren; twin brothers: Donald Pollpeter of West Point, IA and Dennis Pollpeter(Margie) of Ft. Madison, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also, two sisters: Marjorie Johnson and Sister Ann Pollpeter; and brother, Elmer Pollpeter, preceded him in death.

Ralph was a graduate of The University of Iowa and worked as an electrical engineer. He was employed by GTE and National Exchange Carriers Association for many years, retiring in 1996. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the US Air Force.

Ralph was a former member of Epiphany Church and its Knights of Columbus before moving to Lockport, IL in 1984. In Lockport, he was a parishioner of St. Dennis Church and its Knights of Columbus Council. He was also a participant in the Lockport Area Exchange Club where he served as President from 1989-1990.

After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed travelling all over the world.

