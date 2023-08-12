Sept. 22, 1924 - Aug. 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ralph Albert Bellas of Bloomington, passed away on August 2, 2023, at the age of 98, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Ralph was born on September 22, 1924, in Tomhicken, PA, one of six children born to Stephen M. Bellas and Irene E. (Shimko) Bellas. Ralph served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe (1944-1946). He then earned a Bachelor's Degree in English from The Catholic University of America, where he met Louise Stork. They married in 1949. He then earned a Master's Degree in English at the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in English at the University of Kansas. While completing his dissertation, Ralph taught at Villanova University. In 1965, he became an Assistant Professor of English at Illinois State University, and he and Louise moved their family of six children to Normal, IL.

While at I.S.U., Ralph taught and published in the areas of writing and literature. He also led student exchange programs to England and Japan. Ralph retired from I.S.U. in 1979, as a Professor Emeritus of English. During retirement, Ralph and Louise served in the U.S. Peace Corps in Fiji. They were avid world travelers and enjoyed visiting their children around the country. In addition to reading and writing prose and poetry, Ralph enjoyed tennis, running, sailing and photography. Ralph remained curious throughout his life, and found fulfillment in engaging with people from different cultures and all walks of life.

Ralph was predeceased by Louise, his wife of 72 years, and five siblings. He is survived by six children: Christine Bellas (Quinn Loucks) of Mercer Island, WA, Ralph Bellas, Jr. (Connie) of rural Stanford, IL, Marcia Bellas (Rick West) of Worcester, VT, Gregory Bellas (Kirsten Setterholm) of Berkeley, CA, Kimberly Bellas (Benoit Nault) of Tucson, AZ, and Laurence Bellas (Susan) of Erie, CO; six grandchildren: Nathan Giles, Ryan Giles, Eric Bellas (Angie) of Bloomington, IL, Adam Bellas (Katie) and Justin Bellas (Cassie) of rural Stanford, IL, and Maiya Loucks (Casey Madayag) of Lynnwood, WA; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Donations in Ralph's memory may be made to the Ralph and Louise Bellas Scholarship Fund to support students in international nursing exchanges. Checks made payable to I.S.U. Foundation (with Fund #581-6009 in memo line) can be sent to Mennonite College of Nursing/Illinois State University, University Advancement, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL, 61790-8000.

Ralph's memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at St. Patrick Church of Merna. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded.

