HEYWORTH — Rachel Rees, 53, of Heyworth passed away January 27, 2022, at home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Baby Fold 108 E Willow Street Normal, IL 61761.

Rachel was born June 30, 1968, in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Harold Jones and Linda (Hamilton) Harsha. She married Stacey Rees May 5, 2007, in Gatlinburg, TN. He survives.

Surviving are her parents, Harold (Carol) Jones and Linda (Charles) Harsha; sister, Sarah (Erik Paul) Harsha; stepbrother, Jerry Carrell; stepsister, Cathy Stephens; special niece, Nicole (Ryan) Fiscus; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded by one brother, Stephen Jones and a previous husband, Jeffrey Correll.

Rachel worked for many years as a wait staff for different National Parks out west. She has worked for the Baby Fold in Normal, IL, for around the last eleven years. Rachel loved gardening, but most of all camping. She traveled around to many camping destinations with her family including her fur babies Abbey and Lacey, who were her children. Rachel was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.