BUFFALO, New York — Rachel R. Blakeman of Buffalo, NY, formerly of Pontiac, IL, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer at 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was 69-years-old.

Rachel was born on May 22, 1952, in Phoenix, AZ, to Glenn E. and Margaret L. Riddell. She grew up in a large, loving family with two sisters and two brothers. The Riddell Family settled in Central Illinois in 1966, where Rachel's life began to blossom. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1970, and attended Illinois Wesleyan University and Eureka College, graduating with a teaching degree. She taught K-5 physical education in the Olympia, Normal, and Pontiac, IL, school districts before retiring after 34-years. Teaching and mentoring children was her true calling, showing compassion toward her students and motivating them to succeed beyond the time spent with her in a school gymnasium. She continued to substitute teach after retirement.

Rachel was devoted to her children: the two she raised, the students she taught, and most recently, the grandchild she adored. She was a devoted wife, loyal friend, passionate educator and most of all, a loving mother and grandmother that would do anything for her family.

She is survived by her husband, C. Thomas Blakeman of Buffalo, NY; two children: Carly Smaldino (John) of Buffalo, NY, and Ross Blakeman of Los Angeles, CA; and one grandchild, Camille Smaldino of Buffalo, NY.

She maintained a close relationship with her siblings, Rebecca Steenrod, Robin Rose, Glenn Riddell, Kent Riddell, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

At her request, Rachel was cremated. Her ashes will be spread by her family in a private ceremony. On a date to be determined, a celebration of life will be held for family and Rachel's wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pontiac Public Library on her behalf.