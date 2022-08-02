 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rachel O. Davidson

EUREKA — Rachel O. Davidson, 93, of Eureka, died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Please contact Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home for more information (309) 467-2423.

