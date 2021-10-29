STANFORD — Rachel L. Brand, 93, of Stanford, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home.

Rachel's service will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Following the service burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Allin TWP Fire and Rescue Squad or Ruby's Rescue & Retreat, McLean, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rachel was born on July 5, 1928, in Lexington, IL, a daughter of Clyde and Mildred Pickering Hefner. She married Scott Brand Jr. on November 20, 1948, in Stanford, IL. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2013.

She is survived by her children: Cindy Brand, Bloomington, Lori (Rick) Ortberg, Rockford, IL, and Jack (Cyndee) Brand, Stanford. Also surviving are four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; one brother; and one sister.

Rachel loved animals, but especially loved her family. She will be dearly missed by all her family and the people who knew and loved her.

