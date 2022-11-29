July 12, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022

NORMAL — Rachel E. Thorpe, 94, of Normal, formerly of Minonk, passed away at 3:08 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Normal, IL.

She was born July 12, 1928, in Minonk Township to Christian and Anna (Knack) Tesch. She married Lloyd Baker. He died December 19, 1996.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Davis; daughter-in-law, Susan Baker; two brothers: Fred and Edward Tesch; sister-in-law, Mary Tesch; and infant great-grandson, Tyler Baker.

Surviving are her children: Kenneth (Karen) Baker of Minonk, Barb (Roger) Petri of Bloomington, Allen (Paula) Baker of Pontiac, Terry Baker of Wenona; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Rachel worked for many area businesses as a CNA and a waitress. She bowled in a league for years, was a seamstress, enjoyed shopping and was always wanting to get something new.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk.

Cremation will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial of her ashes will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family.

