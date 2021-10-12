TREMONT — Rachel D. Moser, 85, of Tremont, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hopedale Hospital in Hopedale.

She was born November 19, 1935, in Elliott to Frederick A. and Martha A. Friese Punke. She married Charles E. Moser on November 1, 1959, in Elliott, and he survives.

Also surviving are his children: Howard (Lynn) Moser, Tina (Alan) Johnston, and Linda (Ron) Hall, all of Tremont; seven grandchildren: Sam (Jennifer) Johnston of Tremont, Lydia Johnston (Pablo Aravena) of St. Louis, Andrea (Corbin) Bogle of Morton, Alexander (Faith) Moser of Phoenix, AZ, Katherine Moser of Tremont, Lila Hall and Peter Hall, both of Tremont; three great-grandchildren: Justin and Arthur Johnston and Nelta Bogle; one brother, Franklin Punke of Paxton; two sisters: Margaret Farmer of Paxton and Mary Punke of Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Frederick Punke; one sister-in-law, Elaine Punke; and two brothers-in-law: Russell Farmer and Glenn Moser.

Rachel was a 1953, graduate of Gibson City High School and graduated from Mennonite Hospital School of Nursing in Bloomington in 1956.

She worked as a registered nurse at Hopedale Hospital for 52 years.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton since 1959, and its Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was also a member of Tazewell County Home Extension and was a Tremont Co-op 4-H leader for many years.

She enjoyed: bowling, sewing, gardening, cooking meals for the family, and helping on the family farm.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont and one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont.

Memorials may be made to Hopedale Medical Complex or Bethel Lutheran Church.

