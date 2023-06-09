Rachael Marie Hartman

Aug. 12, 1937 - June 7, 2023

HUDSON - Rachael Marie Hartman, 85, of Hudson, passed away at 5:29 AM on Wednesday June 7, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be a graveside service Monday, June 12, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington at 2:00 PM. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Rachael was born August 12, 1937, in Ford County, IL, to John and Clara Gilmore Schroeder. She married Donald Lee Hartman on May 19, 1956, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death October 7, 2015. She was also preceded by four sisters: LaVonne Riblet, Maurine Hartman, Jeanette Carter, Wanda Jean Schroeder; and one brother, John William Schroeder Jr.

She is survived by two children: Cindy (Douglas) DeVary of Clinton, Tammy Vandegraft of Bloomington; two sisters: Betty Pearson of Gibson City, and Sharon (Arnold) Luedde of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren: Adam Vandegraft, Kiel (Nichole) Vandegraft, Kady (Kenny Jr.) Kessinger, Alex John (Natalie Chavez) Vandegraft; and seven great-grandchildren.

Rachael worked for forty years for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, retiring in 1990. She was an artist in her free time and loved to paint, draw, craft, work with ceramics and loved to people watch. She loved her Starbucks coffee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer Association.

