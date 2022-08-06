Dec. 10, 1957 - Aug. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — R. Kevin Temple, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:55 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Kevin was born December 10, 1957 in Bloomington, the son of Robert W. and JoAnn Jenkins Temple.

Survivors include a daughter, Mandy Temple, and a granddaughter, Tristan Moore, both of Rankin; a brother, Mike (Susan) Temple of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Sexton.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.