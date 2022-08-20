R. Alyson Fry

July 25, 1925 - July 16, 2022

TEMECULA, Calif. — The Fry family, formerly of Anaheim, CA, rejoices to announce the translation of Matriarch Alyson Fry from this life into Heaven on July 16, 2022, where she joins her husband Glenn P Fry, previously admitted in September of 2005. She was 92.

Although seldom employed outside the home, Alyson's spiritual gifts of faith and hospitality were experienced by many family members, friends, acquaintances and random contacts throughout the United States. Mrs. Fry's greatest life achievements were introducing her husband, all of her children and grandniece, neighbors and many others to the Lord Jesus Christ with whom she now interacts face to face.

Alyson is survived by four children: Glenn K. Fry of Anaheim, CA, David Fry of Normal, IL, Christy (Ronald) Keener of Nampa, ID, Victoria (James) Scrivano of Temecula, CA; grandniece, Michelle Fry of Springfield, MO; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Alyson's life will be planned soon for friends and family. Alyson will be interred next to her husband, a US Navy Veteran at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.