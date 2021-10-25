NORMAL — Priscilla Jeanne (Strange) Matthews of Normal passed away on December 13, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Priscilla was born in Annapolis, MD on January 2, 1955, as the only child of Colonel Russell Paddock Strange and Doris Jeanne (Smith) Strange. At that time Colonel Strange taught at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. With subsequent military assignments, Colonel Strange relocated the family to Alabama, Japan, and Washington, DC before settling in Champaign-Urbana. Priscilla graduated from Champaign Centennial High School in 1972 and continued her education at the University of Illinois, earning a B.S. in Biochemistry in 1975.

Priscilla met Darrell Lynn Matthews while an undergraduate student. Darrell was commissioned as Ensign in the U.S. Navy in January 1975, and the couple married in Wichita, KS on August 9 that year. In following Darrell's career as a Naval Flight Officer, the couple relocated several times during the early years of their marriage, including to Florida, Washington, and Virginia. While Darrell served active duty assignments at sea, Priscilla earned a Master of Librarianship from the University of Washington (1979) and began her lifelong library career in positions with that university, the West Florida Regional Library (Pensacola), and Centerville Elementary School (Virginia Beach). Priscilla and Darrell settled in Illinois upon Darrell's retirement from active duty in 1985.

In July 1985, Priscilla joined the faculty at Milner Library, Illinois State University. She served successively as science/social sciences monographic catalog librarian, serials catalog librarian, monographic and maintenance cataloging librarian, cataloging and records management division head, and senior cataloging librarian. While working at Milner Library, Priscilla earned a Certificate of Advanced Study in librarianship from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (1991) and attained the rank of Associate Professor. Priscilla was active in professional service at the library and university levels, including as Chairperson of the Athletics Council. Priscilla contributed to the advancement of academic cataloging on the state level through her work with the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Illinois. Priscilla was a member of the American Library Association, the Association of College and Research Libraries, the Illinois Library Association, and the Medical Library Association, among numerous others. Priscilla retired from Illinois State in 2011 after 33 years of university service. Thereafter, she continued to reside in Bloomington-Normal.

Priscilla was an avid collector of books and science fiction DVDs. She was a loyal sports fan, enthusiastically following teams of Illinois State University, the University of Illinois, and the University of Washington as well as the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and Seattle Seahawks. Priscilla loved music and was a long-time supporter of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her father on October 4, 1966; her husband on June 3, 2013; and her mother on December 13, 2013. Survivors include cousins: Shareen Prather Johnson, Council Grove, KS and Linda Bowen, Granite City; second cousins: Kristen Johnson, Council Grove, KS and Chandler Johnson, White City, KS; brothers-in-law: Wendell Matthews, Springville, TN and Brice (Helen) Matthews, York, SC; sister-in-law Sheris Dojcsany, Chadron, NE; and one niece; four nephews; and several grand-nieces; and grand-nephews.

Priscilla was a person of faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was baptized on February 27, 1955. She and husband Darrell were confirmed as members of Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, on March 20, 2011.

Priscilla's life will be recognized during a special All Saints Day memorial service at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 311 Hershey Road, Normal. The service will honor church members who went to be with the Lord during the Covid 19 pandemic but who could not have a proper funeral service during that time. Pastors Jonathan Huehn and Timothy Fitzner will officiate. The service will also be live streamed on the Christ Lutheran Church Normal, IL YouTube channel.

Priscilla will be interred next to her beloved husband and near her beloved parents at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Road, Springfield, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Priscilla may be made to any not-for-profit charity serving persons in need within the Bloomington-Normal area.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.