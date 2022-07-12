BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Pederson, 71-years-old, of Bloomington, IL, and The Villages, FL, passed away on June 10, 2022, due to a car crash.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bob Pederson of The Villages, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Mike Davidson of Spokane, WA; brother, Mark Paxton of Tennessee; brother, Kyle Paxton; daughter, Jennifer Pederson of Bloomington, IL; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Lauren Pederson of Alamogordo, NM; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Lane Pederson of Monticello, IL; six grandchildren: Leo, Caiti, Maya, Payton, Gavin, and Tristan; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL, on July 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at the church on July 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

To read an extended obituary please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.