SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Phyllis L. Heppenstall, formerly Phyllis Buck, passed away on August 5, 2021.

She rode her winged horse over the rainbow into the loving arms of God and those who have passed before her. She passed peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, AZ with caring companion, Jeff, surrounded by love and family.

Phyllis was born May 1, 1941, in Heyworth, IL to Earnest Buck and Alice (Carl) Buck, both of whom preceded her in death. Phyllis grew up in Heyworth, IL and attended Heyworth High School. She married Ray Isaac of Clinton, IL and had three children: Kristy, Rick and Brian.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Kris (Wes) Butt, Rick (Su) Barnett, and Brian (Kim) Barnett, who all reside in WA; her nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her brother and two sisters: Duane (Pat) Buck of KS, Kay (Charles) Jewell of IL, and Rita (Dale) Powers of CO; and her long-term, loving companion, Jeff Smith of Scottsdale, AZ.

Phyllis loved life! She had a contagious energy and was passionate about her family, friends, employees, and horses. She always spoke her mind and offered sound advice and wisdom. She was an entrepreneur at heart and had an innate ability to teach and empower all who crossed her path. She started Lover's Package in 1981 and was a pioneer ahead of her time in the industry of women's sexual health. She led over 400 employees and her Company eventually was bought by the publicly traded company, Playboy. Her most beloved hobby was riding horses and she achieved two World Grand Championships with her Tennessee Walking Horses. In her final years, true to her heart, she built a ranch in Cave Creek, AZ where she introduced the community to gaited horses. Her self-proclaimed, proudest achievement was her kids and grandkids. Her legacy will live on through all who knew her.

Her celebration of life will be in October both in WA and at her favorite place, her ranch in Cave Creek, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, Phyllis was an advocate for many charities and a few of her favorites include: freespeechcoalition.com, saltriverwildhorsemanagement.org, and Triplerhorserescue.com. Please include that your donation is "in memory" of Phyllis Heppenstall.