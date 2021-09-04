BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Joan Winter, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:45 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Bickford House Assisted Living. She was born on May 12, 1930 in Clinton, the daughter of Earl and Christina (Frantz) Rich.

She graduated from Waynesville High School and married Marvin H. Winter of Beason on October 22, 1949. She was proceeded in death by her husband, her sister, Donna Short and son, Terry Winter.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Darwin Gene Winter, her son, Steven (Deborah) Winter of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Erin (Chad) Keefe of Normal, Christina (Steven) Rustemeyer of Bloomington, Timothy (Kelly) Winter of Bloomington and Scott (Ashley) Winter of Davenport, IA. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: William and Delaney Keefe, Andrew, Tyler and Allison Rustemeyer, Mackenzie and Joselyn Winter, and August and Amelia Winter.

Phyllis was a homemaker and attended the Beason United Methodist Church. She was active in the Rural Letter Carriers Association and enjoyed traveling to conventions all over the U.S. with Marvin. She also enjoyed her grand children and going to the fair each summer. Phyllis loved country music and attending concerts including the Grand Ole Opry. She was very outgoing and didn't know a stranger.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.