BELLFLOWER — Phyllis Jean (Moore) Kumler, 94, of Farmer City, formerly of Bellflower, passed away December 15, 2021, at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.

She was born September 13, 1927, in Bellflower, the daughter of George Moore and Ruby Parks Moore. She married Richard Kumler on December 26, 1946, in Rockford, IL. He died November 19, 2009.

Surviving are her two daughters: Kathleen Williams, Saybrook, Kimberly Bonny, Gibson City; and daughter-in-law, Christine Kumler, Elgin; seven grandchildren: Mattie Hudson, Nathan (Samantha), Jason and Andrew (Lisa) Bonny, Scott (Cinnamon), Todd (Mark Dickson), and Daniel (Angela) Kumler. Ten great-grandchildren: Lacy (Mark) Rexroad, Kayla Enghausen, Michael Hudson, Lilah, Amelia, Owen, Camden, and Lawson Bonny, and Brianna and Dominic Kumler. One great-great-grandson, Adam Sanchez; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alexis Compton. Phyllis is also survived by her sister, Maxine Leffler, Gibson City; and brother, Walter (Joanne) Moore, Normal; and two half brothers: John and Richard (Trish) Moore-Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her son, two sons-in-law, one granddaughter, one brother and one half brother.

She was a member of the Bellflower American legion Auxiliary, Bellflower Christian Church, Bellflower Genealogical and Historical Society, Colonial Dames XVII, and the Parks Society. She was a Bellflower Cemetery Trustee and enumerator for NASDA, the National Association State Department of AG.

There will be a public graveside service, Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL, with Deacon John Leonard officiating. There will be a private family visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellflower Genealogical and Historical Society or Bellflower Christian Church.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Funeral Home, Saybrook is assisting the family with arrangements.