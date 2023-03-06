June 8, 1933 - March 4, 2023

SAUNEMIN — Phyllis J "Rose" Rich, of Saunemin, passed away at the age of 89, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Fairview Haven, Fairbury.

Her visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 starting at 10:00 a.m., with services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. Officiating will be Minister Rick Plattner, with burial to follow at Sunny Slope Cemetary in Saunemin.

Phyllis was born on June 8, 1933, to John R. and Rose (Fendrick) Zimmerman in Fairbury. She married her high school sweetheart, Morris D. Rich on July 12, 1953 at Saunemin United Methodist Church. Morris survives in Saunemin. They would have celebrated their 70th Anniversary this July.

Phyllis is also survived by daughters: Debbie Rich and Diane (Thomas) Harfst, both of Saunemin. She's also survived by her two granddaughters: Elizabeth (Corey) Harris, Pontiac and Ashley (Jacob Larkin) Harfst, Flanagan; her sister, Marilyn Grieff, Dwight; two sisters-in-law: Delores Zimmerman, Dwight and Carol Stiles, El Paso; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend of 76 years, Louise Winterland, Colfax. Phyllis was preceeded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Ernest and Ethel Rich; a brother, Ivan "Zeke" Zimmerman; two sisters: Stella Bessler and Norma Johns; two sisters-in-law: Doris Gingrich and Barbara Hannum; two brothers and two sisters that died in infancy.

Phyllis was a 1951 graduate of Saunemin High School and helped her husband on the farm for over 50 years. She was noted for her excellent baking skills, which included pies, apple dumplings and thousands of cinnamon rolls over the years. If you ever got to experience her cooking, you were never disappointed!

Phyllis was also known as the "Tea Lady" of Saunemin, we have no idea how many gallons she made. She was known for her birthday and anniversary wishes on the local radio, better known as "Your Rich Friends From Saunemin." She was a 4-H Leader for the Emington Hot Shots for over 30 years, receiving the Outstanding Service Award for 4-H Youth Development in 2007 at the Illinois State Fair. Phyllis was involved for many years with the Emington Third of July celebration and spent many hours volunteering for the Emington Centennial Celebration in 1983.

The family would like to thank Fairview Haven for their wonderful care and love for the past four years. The staff at Fairview Haven is extraordinary and a blessing! Also thanks to OSF Hospice for their care in the last week.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven or Saunemin Fire Dept or donor's choice.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.