CLINTON — Phyllis J. McMath, of Clinton, IL, passed away November 1, 2021, at Reflections, Morton, IL.

Phyllis was born July 16, 1920, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Fredrick William and Laura (Yunker) Wunsch. She married Robert E. McMath, February 14, 1954, in Peoria, IL.

Survivors include her children: Karen (Dr. William) Johnson, Morton, IL, Kevin (Barbara) McMath, Clinton, IL, Kraig (Annette) McMath, Clinton, IL; seven grandchildren: Amy (Eric) Moon, Laura (Jason) Osborn, Kade McMath, Kolton McMath, Kaci (Joshua) Carr, Kelbey (Staci) McMath, Alek McMath; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert. He passed away February 15, 2018.

Phyllis' years of teaching were dear to her. After graduating from Manuel High School, she attended Pestalozzi Froebel Teachers College in Chicago. She taught kindergarten for 11 years at Blaine Sumner in Peoria and one year in Waynesville, IL.

Phyllis was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, the DeWitt Co. Farm Bureau, DeWitt Co. Home Extension, Lincoln Doll Club and supporter of the DeWitt Co. Museum, through her donations and volunteer work.

Phyllis was an avid collector of dolls and antiques. She spent many enjoyable hours attending sales and auctions to add to her collection.

Phyllis also enjoyed regaling her children and grandchildren with stories of her childhood growing up on Hayes St. on Peoria's south side.

Private services will be Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at New Union Cemetery, Lincoln, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to DeWitt County Museum, or American Diabetes Association.

