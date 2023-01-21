Nov. 16, 1935—Jan. 18, 2023

NORMAL — Phyllis J. Knochel, 87, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on November 16, 1935, in Watseka, IL, to Forrest and Bernice (Hagan) Troup; and married Gerald A. Knochel on December 11, 1955.

Phyllis valued hard work, and she appreciated those who did the same. In her early years, she was employed as a cap nurse. Later, she ran a small housecleaning service while supporting her husband’s window washing business. She was a considerable gardener. As a member of the United Church of God, Phyllis’s faith in God was always her top priority. She died with full confidence in God’s plan.

Surviving are her loving spouse of 67 years, Gerald A. Knochel of Normal, IL; sister, Patricia Alberts of Indianapolis, IN; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Glenn Wayne Knochel.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairlawn Cemetery in Kentland, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: United Church of God c/o Good Works Program, 555 Techne Center Drive, Milford, OH, 45150.

