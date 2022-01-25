 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis J. Gastineau

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis J. Gastineau, 83, of Bloomington passed away peacefully in her home and surrounded by family on January 24, 2022. She was born December 12, 1938 to Floyd and Eileen (Hutchison) Cook and married the love of her life, Paul on August 12, 1956, at the 2nd Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are her loving husband of 65-years, Paul; daughters: Julie (Carl) Howard, Pamela Travnick; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in passing by her parents and siblings.

Honoring Phyllis's wishes, cremation services will be provided by East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. No services will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington.

