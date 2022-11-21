June 25, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Haney, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022. Cremation services were performed by Beck's Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL.

Services and burial will be held at a later date.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lloyd Haney, who passed in 2001. Also preceding her in death were one son, Bradley Haney; as well as grandson, Benjamin Litchfield; and son-in-law, Kenneth Harrington.

She is survived by two daughters: Brenda Litchfield, Bloomington, and Beth Harrington, Bloomington; as well as one son, Burnell (Lori) Haney of Henderson Harbor, NY; as well as nine grandchildren: Matthew Haney, East Peoria, Levi Garrison, Bloomington, Joshua Garrison, Bloomington, Melva (Rob) Smith, North Carolina, Michael (Sam) Haney, Skokie, Mystia (Tom) Dayton, Bloomington, Angelica Haney, Delavan, Chris Harrington, Bloomington, and Alyx Harrington, Bloomington. She is further survived by 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.