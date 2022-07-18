Oct. 11, 1927 - July 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Hancok Gehrt, 94, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away on July 16, 2022 peacefully at Carriage Crossing. She was born on October 11, 1927, in Peoria, Illinois. Phyllis married Daniel Gehrt on June 26, 1948. Surviving are her three daughters: Sarah Oberst, Melissa Whittet, Amy McCown (Mark); six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her grand-dog, Millie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan.

Her graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at East Lawn Mausoleum in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Chapel Choir Fund or the church Youth Program.

