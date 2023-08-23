April 2, 1935 - Aug. 19, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Phyllis Evelyn King, 88, died at home on August 19, 2023, surrounded by her five children.

The funeral will be held at Faith United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. after a visitation which will begin at 11:00 a.m. A meal for all will follow at the church. The burial will precede funeral services at 9:00 a.m. on August 26, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1002 Airport Road in Bloomington. The funeral service will be livestreamed via Faith United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Phyllis was born on April 2, 1935, to David and Victoria Johnson of Loda, IL.

She was a devoted wife of 51 years to John King who preceded her in death in 2005. Phyllis and John had five children: Connie Satchwell (Rick), Dennis King (Teresa), Tom King (Melanie), Nancy Heckman (Troy), and Kathy Odell (Don). They had 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Wesley Johnson, Carolyn Larson, Marian Osborn, Robert Johnson, and Elaine Gustafson; and is survived by her sister, Eleanor Bogner of Catonsville, MD.

Phyllis was happiest supporting her children as a homemaker and loving mother. After many years of service, she retired from the Department of Ag Economics at the University of Illinois. She was a graduate of Loda High School.

Phyllis was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL.

At her request, all memorials may be made to the church.