BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Elaine Curtis, 85 of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Heritage Manor, Bloomington.

Phyllis's service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Rev Denny Mallory, Rev. Dr. Kevin Summers and Pastor Mark Wallace officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Blooming Grove Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Helping Hands Ministry of Odin, IL. www.wbgl.org/community-resource/helping-hands-ministry-of-odin-inc

Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis was born on August 22, 1936 in Ellsworth to Everett and Bernice Rettke Lappin. She married Herbie Curtis on September 4, 1954 in Bloomington.

Phyllis is survived by her husband and their five children: Jim (Cindy) Curtis, Bloomington; Robbie (Judy) Curtis, Heyworth; Tonda (Denny) Mallory, Bloomington; Dale (Marylea) Curtis, Heyworth; and Dennis (James) Curtis, Hendersonville, NC. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Brett Bandel; Dawn Bandel; Valerie (Joshua) Deal; Christina Cunningham; Alicia (Mitch) Birky; Brandon (Angie) Curtis; Ben (Michelle) Curtis; Johah Curtis; and Savannah Curtis, along with 12 great-grandchildren; a sister Sharon (Truman) Matheny, Hillsboro, OR; two nieces; and two great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Phyllis was guided by her faith and devoted to her family. She could play the piano, organ, and accordion. She enjoyed travelling the country, seeing new sights, and even obtained a passport to visit Mexico. She was fond of snow, beaches, waterfalls and sunsets. More than anything she enjoyed being with people and would have a good time wherever she was. Her presence will be sorely missed, but her family and friends will carry her memory in their hearts.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com