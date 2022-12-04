April 14, 1932—Nov. 30, 2022

NORMAL — Phyllis Anne Ford, 90, of Normal, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by family.

She was born April 14, 1932, in Normal, IL, to Lee Schertz and Gladys Breese Schertz. She married the love of her life, Harold Ford in Springfield, IL, February 18, 1956.

Phyllis grew up in El Paso, IL. After graduating from High School, she completed her nursing degree at Illinois Wesleyan Brokaw School of Nursing. She was a surgical nurse for many years. She enjoyed raising her family. She loved camping and going to garage sales. After retirement, she and Harold enjoyed packing the RV and traveling to see their children in South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.

Surviving is her loving spouse of 66 years Harold; children: Kathy (Gary) Schoolman, Susan (Eric) Johnson, Mike (Marian) Ford, Mark (Deanna) Ford; her sister, Ruth (Tom) Kennedy; and grandchildren: Ryan Schoolman, Rachel (Kyle) Miller, Grant Johnson, Katie and Lucas Ford; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister, a son-in-law and grandson, David Schoolman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704. Burial will follow services at Evergreen Cemetery, County Road 1050 North, El Paso, IL, 61738.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Illinois, at 605 E. Willow St, Normal, IL, 61761.

