May 19, 1943 - Aug. 22, 2202

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Ann Wills, 79, of Bloomington, died at home on August 22, 2202, of dementia.

Her funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Pastor Mike McGaughan will officiate.

She was born May 19, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of John and Mary Robinson of Arrowsmith. She married Edgar W. (Bill) Wills on January 21, 1962, at Grace Baptist Church in Mahomet.

Survivors include her husband; three children: Teri (Jon) Sandage, Bloomington, Rick (Judy) Wills, Lexington, and Mike Wills, Bloomington; one brother, Robert Robinson, Normal; sister-in-law, Chare (Lindauer) Robinson: five grandchildren: Brandon (Elizabeth), Brent (Robyn) and Brooke Holtz; Colton Sandage and Dylan Hartzold; and six great-grandchildren: Brysen Lee and Paisley Ann Morris; Stone William, Ripley Grace and Hudson Lee Holtz; and Baker David Holtz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Norma Withers Mackey; two brothers, Donald and John (Bus) Robinson.

She graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School and attended Illinois Commercial College. After 20 years, she retired from State Farm Insurance Co. in 1996, when she became afflicted with MS.

Phyllis served many years as a lunchroom monitor at Stevenson School; was a former co-president of Bloomington High School Booster Club and was among the founders of the Booster Club's annual steak fry fundraiser (now called Raiders Night Out) in 1982.

She loved to travel (48 of the 50 states) and winter in Destin, FL, and Orange Beach, AL. She devoured crossword puzzle books until dementia struck 10 years ago. She followed Illinois State University and Western Illinois University basketball, plus University of Illinois sports, and was a diehard fan of the Cubs, Bulls and Bears. If a grandchild was participating in an extra-curricular activity at school, you could always find her among the attendees.

A special thanks to the OSF Home Care Services and the hospice care team of Amanda, Tina, Sara, Jan, Lynda, Charles and Joyce. Memorials may be made to that service, to the MS Society or Alzheimer's Association.

