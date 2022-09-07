April 29, 1937 - Sept. 6, 2022

FARMER CITY — Phyllis Ann Fehr, 85, of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City, IL, with Rev. Fr. James Owusu-Yeborah Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Farmer City, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the church. A Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City, IL. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Phyllis was born on April 29, 1937, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Walter and Ethel Steele Weinheimer. She married Victor Fehr on September 25, 1957, in Champaign, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Fehr of Farmer City, IL; three daughters: Lisa (Jim) Stoutenborough of Farmer City, IL, Renee (Joe Plunk) Fehr of Bloomington, IL, and Julie (Jeff) Franklin of Champaign, IL; three grandchildren she raised: Brandon (Heather) Houser, Travis (Koni) Houser and Brent (Brittany) Houser; and the rest of the grandchildren: Allison (Thom) McCorkle, Ian Riggs, Alexander Ashworth, Mickael Ashworth, Hannah (Jon) Allen, Jacob Franklin, and Joshua Franklin; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: James (Bonnie) Weinheimer of Downers Grove, IL, and Jerry Weinheimer of Ellsworth, IL; and sister, Kathy McVey of Edelstein, IL. She was preceded in death by two daughters: Victoria and Sheryl Fehr and her parents.

Phyllis was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City, IL.

The family would like you to help them carry on Phyllis's legacy of unselfishly caring for others.