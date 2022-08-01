Phyllis Ann Dunn (Flaherty)

Oct. 16, 1928 - July 29, 2022

Phyllis Ann Dunn, (nee Flaherty), formerly of Chicago and Normal, Illinois died at Plymouth Place, LaGrange Park, IL, on July 29, 2022.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral service at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th Street, Countryside, IL 60525. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel's Grace Hospice, https://www.angelsgracehospice.com/donate/.

Born in Chicago on October 16, 1928, Phyllis graduated from Parker High School. She married Earl McKee Dunn on June 2, 1951. They lived on Chicago's South Side, including 12 years in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood before moving to Normal in 1971. They resided in Normal for 41 years before returning to the Chicago area in 2012. Phyllis worked for Illinois State University for 20+ years and volunteered at the Bromenn Hospital thrift shop for 17 years following her retirement.

Phyllis was the beloved mother of Karen (Edward) Caspers, Joyce (Terry) Wogan and Janet (Brian) Gale; grandmother of Margaret Caspers (fiancé Christopher Booth), Elizabeth (Enrique) Lourenco, William (Caralyn), Michael (Erin), and Daniel Wogan (fiancé Kristi Schultz), Ethan and Naomi Gale; and proud great-grandmother of Colleen, Ruth, Grace and Anne Wogan, Evalina and Eleanora Lourenco. She was preceded in death by Earl, her devoted husband of 62 years, her parents: James Flaherty and Letitia Wilson Flaherty Kruse and is mourned by her loving sisters: Marilyn Flaherty Hills Jensen and Kathleen Flaherty (Case) Verploegh as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers at Bethlehem Woods and Plymouth Place, both of LaGrange Park.

