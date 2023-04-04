March 27, 1933 - Jan. 31, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis Alma Jacobs, also known as Jet, was born on the plains of Kansas to Denzel and Roy Johnston, March 27, 1933. Almost 90 years later, January 31, 2023, this extraordinary woman passed as she would have wanted. Quickly with family at her bedside.

She was an amazing wife to, Gene (deceased 1994), a wonderful mother to Keith (wife, Elke), Wade (wife, Martha), and Nyssa (deceased 1999). Loving grandmother to Devon, Annie and Emily; and great-grandmother to Ellijah and Kyler; devoted sister to Janet, her housemate for over 20 years.

Jet was always present, caring, enthusiastic and willing to enjoy life. Her life was an example of how to deal with trauma and adversity while remaining positive. She shared this with family, friends such as the "Rusty Hinges," and all animals. Family meals were filled with laughter, discourse, and of course wonderful food. Her custom decorated birthday cakes, morning biscuits, bagel parties and pizza made home the place to dine. Many of the neighbor dogs will miss the scratches, rubs, and of course treats joyfully given from her front yard swing.

She Nursed at ISU, Gailey Eye Clinic, Mennonite and Bro-Men Hospitals for over 40 years. Once retired she volunteered at the David Davis Mansion, NAMI, local cancer centers and other charities in the city.

After going blind, due to macular degeneration, she bravely ventured on early morning walks with her reflector vest and cane, bragging about new distances and verbalizing frustration at not being able to go as far as she would have liked because of ice and snow.

The Celebration of her Life and memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

Instead of flowers, Jet has asked for donations to be given to the Unitarian church or NAMI.