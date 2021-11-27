SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Phyllis A. Sipes, age 88, passed away November 17, 2021, at Miramonte Assisted Living home in Scottsdale, AZ. Diagnosed with terminal cancer in July, she put up a strong fight until the end, and inspired everyone around her with her sense of humor, faith, and love of family and friends.

Phyllis was born in Hudson, IL, daughter of James and Peggy Ambrose. She grew up in Hudson, graduated from Normal Community High School, and attended Illinois State University. She married Frank Sipes July 2, 1954 in Bloomington, IL. After marrying Frank, she worked for several years at Gailey Eye Clinic, and Jerome Mirza's law firm. It was at the "firm" where she began her love of detective work, true crime shows and James Patterson novels! In 1985, after Frank retired, they moved to sunny Arizona where they continued to expand on their circle of friends, travelled extensively, and took on second careers. She began at Swagel Wooten Eye Clinic, and followed her passion for touring homes and became a realtor. She cherished her many pet dogs and cats, especially Fancy and Sara.

She had very strong convictions, quick wit (Maxine style), was a lifelong friend to many, and a very accomplished artist, thespian and pianist from early in life. Those loves were passed on to her three sons, and beyond them to her grandkids.

She is survived by sons: Stan (Lisa), Jim (Jo - passed) and Gordon (Toni). Grandchildren: Melissa (Chris) Miller, Katie, Tyler, Jackson, Sean, Rachel, Patty (Dan) Croft, Paul Perazella, and Greg Perazella; and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by Frank, her parents and brother James C.(Ty).

A Celebration of Life will be held January 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson, Mesa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley and/or the Arizona Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to: Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202.

