Nov. 28, 1944 - April 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Phyllis A. Juers, 78, of Bloomington, passed away on April 18, 2023, at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Colfax at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Bethesda Lutheran Home, or Wesley United Methodist Church Choir.

Phyllis was born on November 28, 1944, in Pontiac, the only daughter to John and Elenore Dringenberg Juers.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Glenda Juers of Fort Lauderdale, FL. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Allen (Lois) Juers, Ray (Pat) Juers, and Larry Juers. She was also preceded in death by her beloved dogs.

Phyllis was employed as a secretary with Bloomington Public Schools District 87 for many years. She was an organist at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bloomington for many years. She was currently a member at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, where she enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls while participating in Prayer Shawl Ministry.

