NORMAL — Phillip "Phil" Paul Rasmus, 77, of Normal, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

A visitation for Phil and Bernice Rasmus will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with the funeral immediately following. There will be a Celebration of Life at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center located at 1801 Eastland Drive that is open from 4:00-11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Feel free to stop by there at any time throughout the evening to eat and share memories of the Rasmus couple. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Phillip was born March 5, 1944, in Chenoa, IL, a son of Walter C. and Elsa (McKinney) Rasmus. He married Pearl Bernice Rasmus on September 20, 1963, in Chenoa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; his three brothers, Carl (Helen) Rasmus, Donnie (Sherry) Rasmus, and David Rasmus; his two sisters, Corienne (Lyle) McCollum, and Juanita (Jim) Walter; five brothers-in-law, Gary and Darrel Isaacson, Bill Ribordy, Lyle McCollum, and Roy Romaniuk; and a sister-in-law, Janet Rasmus. Surviving are his two daughters: Dawn (Jeffrey) Brown and Dana (Michael) Knoerle; five grandchildren: Janssen (Marie) Brown, Trace (Nicole Murawski) Brown, Shay (Addysen) Brown, Hope Knoerle and Jace Knoerle; five great-grandchildren: Kayden, Ashton, Jax, Vera, and Alaia Brown; his sisters: Evelyn Ribordy, Ethel (Bob) Gentes, Hazel Isaacson, Bessie (Chuck) Ritter, Margaret (Gene) Ketchmark, Janet (Bill) Harrison, and Doris (Chris) Sawin; and his brother, Jackie Rasmus.

Phillip grew up in a large family with nine sisters and three brothers. He graduated from Chenoa High School in 1962. Afterwards, he moved to Normal to attend Illinois State University. During this time, he was a walk-on football player and a part time gas station attendant. While attending college, his sister, Margaret, introduced him to the love of his life, Bernice. Phil and Bernice were married six months after beginning to date. They were married for 58 years. During this time, they had two daughters, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Phil and Bernice created an amazing life together.

Phil graduated college in 1970 and then worked full time at IAA/Country Companies until retiring in 2003. Phil loved his second family at Country Companies where he formed lifelong relationships. However, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife and family. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his sons-in-law who ended up becoming his best friends. He also enjoyed going to the Young Men's Club, bowling (where he once bowled a perfect game), fishing, cards with friends, camping, and specifically golfing. After his retirement, he golfed daily with great friends and his special nephew that he thought of as a son, Dennis "Mike" whom he dearly loved. Phil was one of the most giving people you could ever meet, just like his wife. If ever there was a soul in need of a helping hand, he was there to provide it for his family, friends, and even strangers. Anyone who knew Phil knew how one of a kind he was.

Unfortunately, broken heart syndrome is very real. Phil loved Bernice with all of his heart, and it was hard for him to fight. Even though he loved his wife more than life itself, he didn't give up on his daughters and the rest of his family. He battled courageously before his body failed him. He was never a quitter and he persevered to the very end until God took him home to be with the love of his life.

