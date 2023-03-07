March 29, 1954 - Feb. 25, 2023

SPRING BAY — Phillip Arthur Flanagan, 68, of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria. He was born on March 29, 1954, in Eureka, a son of Harold and Mary Ann Schrock Flanagan.

Survivors include one brother, William Patrick Flanagan of Patterson, MO; nephew, Ryan Flanagan of Brussels, Belgium. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Terrance Eugene Flanagan.

Cremation will be accorded and burial of ashes will be at a later date in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms Food Pantry in Metamora.

