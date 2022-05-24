Aug. 18, 1951 - May 21, 2022

FAIRBURY — Phillip Allen Troehler, 70, Fairbury, died at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his residence, Fairbury.

Phil was born August 18, 1951, in Fairbury the son of Virgil E. and Carley Fern Shoemaker Troehler. He married Diane Casson on December 8, 1978.

Survivors include one son, Nicholas (Melody) Troehler, Bloomington; two grandchildren, Benjamin Gonzales and Madeleine Troehler; and a special friend, Mary Lou Gold, Bloomington.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Phil served his country in the United States Army and his community as a Police Officer first in Monticello and then in his hometown of Fairbury. Phil's career in public service spanned nearly 30-years, with the majority spent as Fairbury's Assistant Chief of Police.

Phil demonstrated skill in SCUBA diving, first in the Army off the shores of Okinawa, then in waters near Cozumel. He was also a professional photographer, with a preference for black and white compositions. He was a dedicated father, loving grandfather, and tortured Cubs fan with a passion for a good story told over a great meal.

His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to Echos Museum, Fairbury or the Fairbury Police Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.