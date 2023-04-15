May 15, 1929 - April 5, 2023

Philip "Phil" Parker Edwards was born on May 15, 1929, in Sterling, KS, to Parker and Theresa Jacobs Edwards. He passed away April 5, 2023, at the McLean County Nursing Home.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the ISU Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main Street, Normal. A family inurnment service will be later that day at Evergreen Cemetery. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Homes, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Phil married Mary Lynn Hurd on June 5, 1965, in Nashville, TN. They had four children: Mavis (Gary) Umansky, Dana Michelle (Kyle) Karraker, Mary P. Edwards, and Thomas Edwards. His parents, brother Donald, and son, Thomas preceded him in death. He leaves eight grandchildren: Marcus Umansky, Andrew Umansky, Benjamin Umansky, Kyle Karraker, Bethany (Chris) Modos, Dylan Karraker, Dani (Brandon) Whitaker, and Jacob Short. He has one great-grandson, Emmett Modos and another (Baby Boy Whitaker) on the way.

Phil spent his early years in Nashville, TN, and, in 1951, graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in chemistry. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served four years (mostly in Japan), attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. After his military service, Phil earned a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Tennessee and went to work in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for W. R. Grace.

In 1960, Phil's career path changed, and he returned to Nashville and Vanderbilt University's Peabody College of Education for a graduate degree in science education after which he taught at Memphis University School in Memphis, TN. He returned to Nashville in 1964, where he met his wife, Mary Lynn. They were married on June 5, 1965, and moved to Bloomington-Normal where Phil began teaching in the Physics Department at Illinois State University, remaining there until his retirement in 1995.

Phil was an avid traveler, collector, and sports fan. After retirement, he and Mary Lynn traveled the world and saw amazing sights. His collecting interests included Boy Scout, Route 66 memorabilia, antique toys, and stamps. He cheered on the ISU Redbirds, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed and played golf until the age of 90.

He served on the Bloomington-Normal Asahikawa Sister City Committee in the 1980s and was an active member of the Corn Belt Philatelic Society, specializing in Japanese stamps. Phil earned the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth and his participation and interest in scouting remained with him throughout his life.

Contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice or to the ISU Physics Student Excellence Fund in Phil's memory https://giving.illinoisstate.edu/fund/physics-student-excellence-fund/.

